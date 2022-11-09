Investigation into Tan Hiep Phat Group Chairman’s daughter suspended

A view of the residential area project in An Phuoc Commune, Long Thanh District

The PIA is waiting for the assessment results related to the letter of denunciation’s contents. A leader of PIA also said that the legal procedures have been performed under the law.

Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that the Ministry of Public Security launched criminal investigation into the case regarding of denunciation to Tran Uyen Phuong and other individuals in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province on March 9, 2021.Previously in October 2020, the PIA received a letter from a company director in Dong Nai Province denouncing Tran Quy Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong and some other people for the act of abusing trust to appropriate property, evading taxes, approriating assets, causing victims' damage of more than VND1,000 billion (US$40.4 million).During the verification process, the PIA sent an official letter to the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to require the locality to keep the current status of the case as well as legal procedures and suspend all changes, comprising transfer, purchase, donation, pledge transactions or mortgage to Minh Thanh Dong Nai Real Estate Joint Stock Company and the plan of service residential area project in An Phuoc Commune, Long Thanh District.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong