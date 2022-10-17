Inspectors collect more than US$12,499,407 from environmental law violations

According to the Ministry, the work of inspection, examination and fight against environmental crimes has been implemented regularly.



In the 2016-2020 period, inspectors paid visits to nearly 3,000 establishments, industrial parks and industrial clusters in big cities nationwide and about 1,400 establishments were fined more than VND200 billion.

In provinces, local governments have paid more than 2,100 regular and unscheduled visits to 9,100 establishments, industrial parks and industrial clusters, detecting and imposing 4,100 administrative penalties with a total amount of nearly VND100 billion.





By An Binh - Translated by Anh Quan