Information about Russian singer arrest in Da Lat is fake news

Information saying that a Russian singer was arrested in Da Lat for protesting the war in Ukraine is false (Photo: Lam Dong Newspaper)



Previously, from May 1, many social network sites have reported that the Da Lat City Police arrested a Russian street singer at Lam Vien Square because he held a banner against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Da Lat police said that on May 1, they summoned a Russian national named Propisnov Alexander, born in 1981, to request him to strictly comply with the regulations related to passport and visa extension, as his visa and passport expired but he still stayed at accommodations in the city.His behaviour violated the regulations on exit, entry, transit, residence, and travel specified in the Government’s Decree No. 144/2021/ND-CP.After working with the police, Propisnov Alexander was aware of his wrongdoing, and he moved to Ho Chi Minh City to complete the procedures for passport and visa extension.The police warned that individuals who post and share unverified and untrue information related to the above case will be handled in accordance with the law.

Vietnamplus