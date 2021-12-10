Indian man leads online gambling ring with scale of nearly US$4 billion

The subjects run the online gambling ring with scale of nearly US$4 billion

The police forces affirmed that the gambling ring had been operated under a multilevel model on online gambling. The group has called for cryptocurrency investment and showed its international operation license. The systems have different levels and the new member will receive US$50 with the invitation of three new customers and shall be promoted.

On November 5, the Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention and Control Department (PA05) and the Criminal Police Department (PC02) under the Municipal Department of Public Security along with Districts’ police raided many different places and arrested 38 subjects involved in this ring.

Police arrested 38 subjects involved in the ring



Police raided many different places and seized a lot of objects.

The foreign subject’s wife is Vietnamese. Mohit had lived in Vietnam for many years. Before the online gambling ring was detected, he had left Vietnam.The police forces said that Mohit was a person behind the gambling website Sw....live; meanwhile, Huynh Long Nhu, who was born in 1993, based in Tan Binh District, managed the gambling website Naga....com.Nhu and his accomplices admitted to contacting Mohit via social media. The social media pages have been changed their names and linked with international betting websites to receive commissions when they have new participants. The participants have to debit money on their accounts and exchange it for cryptocurrency for playing.

By Chi Thach– Translated by Huyen Huong