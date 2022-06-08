  1. Law

Head of Pharmacy Department of Son La Hospital involved in Viet A Company

SGGP
The Son La Provincial Investigation Police Agency yesterday prosecuted and issued a decision to arrest Head of Pharmacy Department of Son La Province General Hospital Lo Van Chien for the violation of receiving the briber through the bidding package to buy Covid-19 test kits from Viet A Joint Stock Company.
Head of Pharmacy Department of Son La Hospital involved in Viet A Company ảnh 1 Arrestee Lo Van Chien, Head of Pharmacy Department of Son La Province General Hospital is arrested for the violation of receiving the briber  from Viet A Joint Stock Company. 
The investigation agency clarified that in September of 2020, the Son La Provincial General Hospital had signed an economic contract with Viet A Joint Stock Company to buy Covid-19 test kits with a value of more than VND1 billion (US$43,000). Through the bidding package, Lo Van Chien transacted with the representative of Viet A Joint Stock Company and received kickbacks from the company as agreed. 
The violation case is currently under further investigation.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong

