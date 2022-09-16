Cash seized by the Tan Binh District's Police Department at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

The suitcases of two passengers, whose names were T.C.T., 50 and N.K.V., 46 who took the flight VJ803 departed from HCMC to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Police Department of Tan Binh District has coordinated with the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch and HCMC Customs Department to carry out the investigation of this amount of money up to more than US$1 million that are suspected to be sent illegally abroad.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh