HCM’s police discover US$1 million dyed in black sent abroad

SGGP
The Police Department of HCMC’s Tan Binh District on September 15 discovered 10,000 one-hundred-dollar banknotes that were dyed in black hidden in two pieces of luggage in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
HCM’s police suspects of US$1 million dyed in black sent abroad ảnh 1 Cash seized  by the Tan Binh District's Police Department at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

The suitcases of two passengers,  whose names were T.C.T., 50 and N.K.V., 46 who took the flight VJ803 departed from HCMC to Bangkok, Thailand.
The Police Department of Tan Binh District has coordinated with the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch and HCMC Customs Department to carry out the investigation of this amount of money up to more than US$1 million that are suspected to be sent illegally abroad.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

