HCMC’s police expel 12 illegal immigrants

The Immigration Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security on January 20 announced that 12 foreigners, who had illegally entered the country and were arrested in the city, have been expelled.
The illegal immigrants admitted with the help of some Vietnamese brokers, they had entered Vietnam via trails and crossings in the northern border then travelled to HCMC by coach, aiming to seek jobs in the city or going to Cambodia.
Fleeing migrants were found and arrested in Thu Duc City and Nha Be District. They have been expelled after completing mandatory quarantine period.
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

