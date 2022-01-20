HCMC’s police expel 12 illegal immigrants.
The illegal immigrants admitted with the help of some Vietnamese brokers, they had entered Vietnam via trails and crossings in the northern border then travelled to HCMC by coach, aiming to seek jobs in the city or going to Cambodia.
Fleeing migrants were found and arrested in Thu Duc City and Nha Be District. They have been expelled after completing mandatory quarantine period.
