HCMC Traffic Police handle outdated, homemade motorbikes

According to the PC08, although outdated vehicles have been banned from going on the streets and the functional forces have regularly propagated, popularized regulations and strictly handled violations, home-made vehicles not meeting technical safety standards still traveled on the roads which would affect urban aesthetics and potentially cause traffic accidents.
Many traffic accidents have happened from outdated and homemade motorbikes carrying bulky goods on the road.
In the upcoming time, the police agency will proactively strengthen the check and inspection of those cases above. Besides, the police forces shall also strictly handle violation cases related to blood alcohol concentration while riding and driving.
Some photos feature outdated, homemade motorbikes: