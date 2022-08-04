HCMC traffic police handle nearly 50,000 violations during peak period

According to the PC08, from June 20 to July 31, the agency handled nearly 50,000 violations of traffic order and safety in the locality. Of which, there were 6,127 violations on alcohol concentration, 3,230 violations on speed, 446 ones on overloaded vehicles, 125 cases on oversized vehicles and 145 cases on oversized trucks and so on.
The functional forces are holding 180 automobiles, 8,592 motorbikes and 62 other means of transport. Besides, the police forces also revoked 9,193 licenses of drivers and issued a total fine of around VND45 billion (US$1.9 million).
The functional forces are holding 180 automobiles, 8,592 motorbikes and 62 other means of transport. Besides, the police forces also revoked 9,193 licenses of drivers and issued a total fine of around VND45 billion (US$1.9 million).