HCMC traffic police do not call, send message about fine notification

The PC08 required people to raise awareness of phone calls concerning to traffic violation notification and not to provide any personal information including identification number, phone number, bank account, credit card comprising user, password, One-time password (OTP), E-mail to anyone else.

Besides that, in order to strengthen the information technology application on traffic control, patrol and handling of violation cases as well as to contribute in well, effectively preventing traffic congestion, traffic accidents and kinds of crimes in the National Highway No.1 through Ho Chi Minh City, the agency has implemented the surveillance system and handled traffic accidents in this route.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong