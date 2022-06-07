The PC08 required people to raise awareness of phone calls concerning to traffic violation notification and not to provide any personal information including identification number, phone number, bank account, credit card comprising user, password, One-time password (OTP), E-mail to anyone else.Besides that, in order to strengthen the information technology application on traffic control, patrol and handling of violation cases as well as to contribute in well, effectively preventing traffic congestion, traffic accidents and kinds of crimes in the National Highway No.1 through Ho Chi Minh City, the agency has implemented the surveillance system and handled traffic accidents in this route.
HCMC traffic police do not call, send message about fine notification
The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Department of Public Security yesterday informed that the agency does not make phone calls or send a message related to fines but sends notices for cases of traffic violation via the post office.