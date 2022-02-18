HCMC records more cases of children violence

A young woman maltreating her boyfriend's daughter is arrested in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has just reported on the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 121/2020 on continuing to strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of the implementation of legal policies on prevention of child abuse in the city. The southern metropolis currently has 1.9 million children. Statistically, in 2021, the city recorded 16 cases of abuse, 9 cases of violence against children.

More immigrants from all corners of the country have been flocking to the southern largest city and they have often changed their place of residence; thus, local administrations have hardly delivered communication to this group of residents.

Meanwhile, more people have been committing child abuse amongst not only people with low educational attainment but also people of high social status and intellectual level. Police officers have been bumped into difficulties during the investigation of the crime.

One of highlighted contents in Ho Chi Minh City’s proposals is the proposal of regimes and policies to attract social workers to work in schools including preschools and in residential areas in order to strengthen staff solving issues related to child protection.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund, violence against children takes many forms. It can be physical, emotional or sexual. It happens in all countries and any setting – in a child's home, community, school and online. In some parts of the world, violent discipline is socially accepted and common. And for many girls and boys, violence comes at the hands of the people they trust – their parents or caregivers, teachers, peers and neighbors.







By Thi Nhan – Translated by Uyen Phuong