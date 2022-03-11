HCMC Police raze illegal trade ring of Covid-19 test kits, treatment drugs

Yesterday morning, dozens of police raided the head office of AND Care Company at Street No.18, Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Binh Tan District. At the site, the functional forces seized a large number of Covid-19 test kits and treatment drugs with the label of Lianhua Qingwen from China. Additionally, numerous masks and antiseptic hand sanitizer spray were also seized.



During the checking process, Ng.T.T., a representative of the company did not submit the relevant documents related to the consignment as regulated. The 39-year old man declared that he bought the consignment from a Cambodian via social media. After the negotiation, his company transferred money to this guy’s bank account.



As for antiseptic hand sanitizer spray, the product was produced by the company; however, the company did not show any license regarding the conditions for production and trading of the above goods.



Currently, the police continue to investigate the case.







Some photos were captured at the site:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong