HCMC Police ensure security, order during four days of holiday

HCMC police ensure security and order during the four days of holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Police investigated and discovered 13 cases and detained 15 subjects. The traffic police increased patrolling, controlling, and maintaining urban traffic order, creating favorable conditions for vehicles to travel during the holiday. The unit also gathered forces to regulate traffic at the gateways of the city and the places where celebration events, such as fireworks, cultural activities, and entertainment, were held to limit congestion.



In HCMC, there were two fires with no deaths or injuries. The city recorded 22 road traffic accidents, killing five people and injuring 21 people, and no railway and waterway traffic accidents occurred.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Gia Bao