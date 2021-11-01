HCMC Police discover 35 violations of social order within six days

HCMC records five fires from October 21 to October 27.

During the period, the whole city recorded five fires, causing two injured people. Besides, the functional forces rescued six cases from dangerous areas, five people trapping in the fires and guided 11 ones out of the fire.

The traffic police are handling violators.

Ho Chi Minh City recorded 35 traffic accidents, causing nine deaths, 17 injured people; one railway accident injured one person and there was no accident related to the inland waterway.

The city police forces razed 22 cases and arrested 36 subjects involved in illegal storing and drug trade, ten cases and arrested six subjects concerned to smuggling and fraud trade, handled six cases of administrative violations with a total amount of over VND31 million (nearly US$1,400).Regarding traffic activities, the city traffic was stable without any congestion. The traffic police handled 9,018 administrative violations of road, inland waterway transportation with a total fine of over VND6 billion (US$263,000).The Municipal Department of Public Security consulted the HCMC People’s Committee about removing 51 Covid-19 prevention and control checking points at the city’s gateways from 6 p.m. on October 26.From October 21 to 6 p.m. on October 26, the Covid-19 checking points performed inspections for 710,382 turns of vehicles, 887,164 turns of people and the patrols handled over 4,102 administrative violations.

By Phuoc An- Translated by Huyen Huong