HCMC police deport 14 illegal immigrants. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the third deportation since the beginning of 2022. These subjects declared their purpose in entering Vietnam was to find a job in HCMC or to move to work in Cambodia.



Recently, the situation of foreigners illegally entering Vietnam has occurred a lot. Most of these subjects were brokered and organized by some Vietnamese people to illegally enter Vietnam through the Northern border. Many subjects even walked through the forest in the border area to avoid detection.



After that, these illegal immigrants took coaches to move to HCMC, where some stayed to find work while others waited to be transferred to work in Cambodia.



At present, HCMC Police continue to investigate and strictly handle subjects who broker and organize to bring foreigners into Vietnam illegally.



Since the beginning of 2020, the HCMC Police Department has deported a total of 33 illegal immigrants. Although they know it is illegal, these subjects still seek ways to enter Vietnam in the hope of finding light work with a high salary.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan