HCMC People's Procuracy issues indictment of case of fatal abuse of girl

Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 27 has been arrested and prosecuted for child maltreatment that led to the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Trang came from Gia Lai Province and is living in Binh Thanh District. The woman is being accused of beating and torturing her lover’s daughter, N.T.V.A, an eight-year-old girl to the point of death. It is said that she was angry at Thai’s parents who have not allowed them to get married while the man does not want to have children with her.



The Investigation Agency said that V.A and father are living in the apartment building, Topaz 2 Saigon Pearl in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 22 after her parents divorced. V.A was harshly treated and became a victim of Trang who used physical punishment and inflicted pain on the child after she came to live with them.

On the afternoon of December 22, V.A. was brutally and repeatedly abused for four hours before her death. Thai did not report it to the police and deleted all the data in the family’s camera.





By Khanh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh