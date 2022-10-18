HCMC launches general inspection on fire safety

An inspection on fire safety at a karaoke parlor
The general inspection aims at improving propaganda to raise fire safety awareness and skills, developing local forces in charge of firefighting works in residential areas.During the period, the functional forces will concentrate on checking and assessing fire safety conditions and equipment for all agencies under the state management on fire prevention and fighting, large-scale business facilities, hotels, rental houses, bars, discos, karaoke lounges, apartments, buildings, markets and warehouses where have high explosion hazards.
Previously, at the end of September, police forces in city districts and Thu Duc City had performed 590 turns of inspections at business establishments of karaoke lounges and bars and detected 298 facilities violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting works.
The inspection teams made records of administrative violations and proposed fines for 298 cases with a total amount of nearly VND1.7 billion (US$70,050). The local police imposed closure for 11 establishments due to violations of order security and fire prevention regulations and temporarily suspended operations of 50 establishments.