HCMC discovers house containing numerous skincare products without origin

Accordingly, the consignment’s owner is also the house owner who admitted all of the above products without origin.
The products mostly were cleansers, moisturizers, acne creams, and sunscreen labeled Obagi and Zo, made in the USA.
During the checking, the owner could not submit any invoices and legal import origin related to the cosmetic.
The consignment has been temporarily seized for further verification and clarification.
