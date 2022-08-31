  1. Law

HCMC discovers house containing numerous skincare products without origin

The Ho Chi Minh City Market Management Department has coordinated with inter-sectoral forces to check and seize about 13,000 Obagi and Zo skincare products at a five-floor house in 2A Le Niem, Phu Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District. 
Accordingly, the consignment’s owner is also the house owner who admitted all of the above products without origin. 

The products mostly were cleansers, moisturizers, acne creams, and sunscreen labeled Obagi and Zo, made in the USA.

During the checking, the owner could not submit any invoices and legal import origin related to the cosmetic.

The consignment has been temporarily seized for further verification and clarification. 

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

