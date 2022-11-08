HCMC busts large-scale weapons, explosives trafficking ring

At the beginning of November, the police arrested four subjects related to the ring comprising Tran Ba Loc, 25, from Quang Ngai province; Dinh Viet Thai Bao, 30, from District 12, Ho Chi Minh City; Nguyen Quang Huy, 25, from Go Vap in HCMC; Phan Van Tri, 26, from Tay Ninh Province serving the investigation.



During the investigation, the four-member group confessed that they used social media for advertising, exchanging and trading the weapons.



The subjects only received orders and used goods delivery apps for trading after the buyers finished online money transfer into their accounts.



Some photos feature seized exhibits:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong