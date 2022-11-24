Hanoi police publicize websites faking securities companies for scamming

Hanoi police warn trick of faking websites of securities companies to defraud and appropriate assets.

The Hanoi Police Department, on the morning of November 24, informed that, over the past time, the unit had received many reports that securities trading activities on cyberspace show signs of faking websites of securities companies for stock trading.



Many individuals were uncovered to have received links to websites and trading applications which used media and press to advertise products and services of subjects on social networks (whose identities have not been identified) for securities trading to mobilize capital from investors and then appropriate money.



The police agency said that this capital mobilization was done in the form of a business cooperation contract, showing signs of fund management and securities portfolio management activities without the approval, management, and supervision of the State Securities Commission following the law on securities. Investors may face risks when a dispute occurs without protecting their rights and interests by securities law.



Subjects instruct and suggest individuals access fraudulent links to perform multi-bank money transfer services. After the individual accesses the link, it will open an interface similar to the interface of securities companies to buy and sell stocks. After transferring money to designated bank accounts, investors cannot withdraw money from the account registered on the fake stock trading interface and lose money.



The links that have been released by subjects in Hanoi include the following:



http://www.zh7.com/rk/vip45;



DKtrade.com;



http://af968501.xyz/00BBJPBF;



http://www.zh7.com/rk/vip25;



http://www.rzwej.xyz;



http://a.f968501.xyz/o0bbjpbf;



Stock X application;



app.lfmchain.com;



http://www.zmh7.com/rk/vip20;



http://af968501.xyz/O0BBJBBF;



Upbit.wang;



VietDainmondStock;



http://rt.censimk.com/app9092/;



http://vn1direct.me;



http://vn1direct.me/trading;



http://vn1direct.me/login.



Through this incident, the Hanoi Police requested the State Securities Commission and the Hanoi Stock Exchange to strengthen warnings to member securities companies and securities companies in the area, directing securities companies to constantly and frequently give warnings about methods and tricks. Especially, they need to check strange links in cyberspace regularly.

By Do Trung – Translated by Da Nguyet