Hanoi leader, health minister expelled from Party for violations

Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee (right), and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister (Photo: VNA)

The decision was made at the Party Central Committee’s extraordinary meeting, after considering the proposal from the Politburo as well as the content, consequences and causes of the two officials' violations.

Anh is Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Secretary of the Party delegation to the municipal People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Science and Technology and former Minister of Science and Technology, while Long is Secretary of the Party delegation to the health ministry.

The Party Central Committee also asked competent agencies to urgently take administrative punishments on them.

Earlier, the Politburo gave warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party delegations to the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health in the 2016-2021 tenure over their wrongdoings.

