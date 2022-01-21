Hanoi city’s leader asks to strictly handle case of 3-year-old abused girl

Nine strange objects like nails were discovered in the three-year-old girl's skull.



According to information from Saint Paul General Hospital, the little girl is currently being put on ventilators and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to remain alive with her life is put at risk.

Nguyen Trung Huyen, who is the boyfriend of the abused girl's mother, is arrested for the “Murder” behavior.



Amid this serious case, the functional forces of the Hanoi city Department of Public Security investigated, clarified, prosecuted and arrested Nguyen Trung Huyen, who is the boyfriend of the girl's mother, for his “Murder” behavior according to Article 123 of the Penal Code.

The doctors are trying their best to treat and take care of pediatric patient.Earlier, in the evening of January 17, girl D.N.A was hospitalized at Thach That District General Hospital in the condition of a coma, convulsions. During the emergency process, an X-ray film showed unusual images like needles in the baby's skull.After being taken to the Saint Paul General Hospital for prompt treatment, the pediatric patient was performed the X-ray scan again and discovered nine strange objects like nails in her skull.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong