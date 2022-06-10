Hanoi CDC director arrested for allegedly violating medical equipment bidding

Director of Hanoi CDC Truong Quang Viet is arrested.



Following the initial investigation and verification, some public medical facilities and hospitals in the capital city of Hanoi had purchased Covid-19 test kits provided by Viet A Company. Amid the urgent Covid-19 pandemic situation in 2020, during the bidding package, the subjects had privately performed transactions with Viet A Company staff to advance and use the test kits before the bidding procedures or give product features of Viet A Company – manufactured test kits into bid call documents.

Hanoi Center for Disease Control (Hanoi CDC) involved in violations of bidding activities.



The above acts helped Viet A Company to become the only company to join in the bidding package and cause damage to the State budget more than VND9 billion (US$388,000) and the company sent kickbacks to relevant subjects.

After receiving money from two bidding packages, the chief accountant of Hanoi CDC benefited over VND1 billion (US$43,000) from Viet A Company. Regarding the case, the police identified that Ha Dong General Hospital and Ba Vi General Hospital also involved in violations of bidding activities.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong