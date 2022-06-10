  1. Law

Hanoi CDC director arrested for allegedly violating medical equipment bidding

The Investigation Police Agency under the Public Security Department of Hanoi City issued decisions to prosecute the case of “violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences” at the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (Hanoi CDC) and arrest Director of Hanoi CDC Truong Quang Viet and a chief accountant of CDC Hanoi to clarify the acts of allegedly violating bidding regulations related to medical equipment and Covid tests kits from Viet A Company.
Hanoi CDC director arrested for allegedly violating medical equipment bidding ảnh 1 Director of Hanoi CDC Truong Quang Viet is arrested.
Following the initial investigation and verification, some public medical facilities and hospitals in the capital city of Hanoi had purchased Covid-19 test kits provided by Viet A Company. Amid the urgent Covid-19 pandemic situation in 2020, during the bidding package, the subjects had privately performed transactions with Viet A Company staff to advance and use the test kits before the bidding procedures or give product features of Viet A Company – manufactured test kits into bid call documents.
Hanoi CDC director arrested for allegedly violating medical equipment bidding ảnh 2  Hanoi Center for Disease Control (Hanoi CDC) involved in violations of bidding activities.
The above acts helped Viet A Company to become the only company to join in the bidding package and cause damage to the State budget more than VND9 billion (US$388,000) and the company sent kickbacks to relevant subjects.
After receiving money from two bidding packages, the chief accountant of Hanoi CDC benefited over VND1 billion (US$43,000) from Viet A Company. Regarding the case, the police identified that Ha Dong General Hospital and Ba Vi General Hospital also involved in violations of bidding activities.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

