Hai Duong province's former Party Secretary detained in Covid-19 test kit scam

Pham Xuan Thang (left) and Pham Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Both are under investigation for abuse of power in connection with the Covid-19 test kit purchases and bidding scandal at Viet A Technologies JSC.



Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said the Supreme People's Procuracy has approved the above decisions and orders.



Thang and Cuong committed acts of "abusing their position and authority, to direct the violations of bidding law to help Viet A Technologies JSC gain massive illegal profits, causing particularly serious losses to State assets," according to the spokesperson.



The Investigation Police Agency is continuing to expand the investigation; reviewing and freezing the assets of the accused to ensure thorough recovery of State finances.



During a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 16, Thang was suspended from Party activities and positions while he awaits further disciplinary actions from the Party Central Committee. Cuong was expelled from the Party.

VNA