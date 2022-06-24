Grant of third-class Labor Medal to Viet A canceled



The HCMC-based Viet A Technology Corporation (Viet A Corp) took advantage of the pandemic to seek illegal profit and earned up to VND4, 000 billion ($171.7 million) illicitly. The unit price for the rapid coronavirus test kits imported by the company from China was VND21, 000, then inflated the price of a Covid-19 test kit by 45 percent and gave huge bribes of VND800 billion to corporate partners and leaders of provincial and city centers for disease control nationwide, asking them to distribute and use Covid-19 test kits provided by his company.

According to the report, the wrongdoings by the Viet A Technologies JSC were serious.

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on December 18, 2021 issued a temporary arrest warrant and a decision to prosecute Phan Quoc Viet, founder and CEO of Viet A Corp, Viet A ’s deputy general director Vu Dinh Hiep, and the company’s cashier Ho Thi Thanh Thao.

As of present, more than 60 persons have also been prosecuted, including two former ministers, and leaders of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in provinces and cities throughout the country.





By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh