Vietnamese government promulgates new decree on registration fees

On January 15, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed and promulgated Decree No. 10/2022 regulating registration fees. The Decree takes effect from March 1, 2022.

Accordingly, the rate of registration fee collection for motorbikes is 2 percent. Particularly, motorbikes of organizations and individuals in centrally-run cities shall pay the registration fee for the first time at the rate of 5 percent while the owner of motorbikes paying the registration fee for the second time onward will pay 1 percent.

In case the property owner has declared and paid a registration fee of 2 percent for motorbikes and then transferred it to an organization or individual in the area specified above, the registration fee shall be paid at the rate of 5 percent.

To automobiles, trailers, or semi-trailers, vehicles similar to automobile, the fee is 2 percent. Particularly for passenger cars with 9 seats or less (including pick-up cars), the first registration fee is paid at the rate of 10 percent.

If it is necessary to apply a higher tax rate to suit the actual conditions in each locality, the People's Council of the province shall decide to increase it, but not exceeding 50 percent of the general regulations.

Cargo pick-up trucks with a permissible transport volume of less than 950kg and with five seats or less, vans with a permissible carrying volume of less than 950kg, the registration fee for the first time is equal to 60 percent of the first registration fee for passenger cars with 9 seats or less.

The Decree also stipulates that owners of a battery-powered electric car don’t have to pay the first registration fee within three years from March 1, 2022, but they will pay the first registration fee at a rate equal to 50 percent of the fee for petrol and diesel cars with the same number of seats within the next two years.

The Decree clearly states that the registration fee for cars is payable for the second time onward at the rate of 2 percent and uniformly applied nationwide.

Based on the type of vehicle specified in the Certificate of quality, technical safety, and environmental protection issued by the Vietnamese registry, the tax authority shall determine the registration fee for automobiles, trailers or vehicles, and semi-trailers.

For the shell, frame, total body, engine block that is replaced and must be registered with a competent state agency, the corresponding registration fee rate of each type of property shall be applied.

To organizations and individuals that have been exempted or not required to pay registration fees when registering their ownership of cars and motorbikes for the first time, if they transfer the vehicles to other organizations or individuals or change their use purposes but do not belong to an organization or individual eligible for registration fee as prescribed, the organization or individual shall pay the registration fee with the initial collection rate based on the remaining use value of the property.

The transferee registering the ownership of a car or motorbike shall pay the registration fee for the second time onward.

To determine the previous registration of ownership, the organization or individual receiving the transfer shall pay a registration fee at the initial rate when registering the ownership of a car or motorbike. The registration fee for the property specified above is limited to a maximum of VND500 million per property for registration, except for passenger cars with nine seats or less, aircraft, and yachts.

Also according to this Decree, from March 1, 2022, the registration fee for passenger cars with 9 seats or less and the fee for calculating the registration fee for houses, cars, and motorbikes will continue to be collected in accordance with the current regulations of provincial people's council, provincial people's committee and the Ministry of Finance unti the provincial people's council promulgates a new registration fee rate for passenger cars with nine seats or less.

The people's committees of provinces and cities shall issue a new registration fee calculation price list for houses and the Ministry of Finance shall issue a new registration fee calculation price list for cars and motorbikes according to the provisions of this Decree. The registration fee for battery-powered electric cars shall comply with the provisions of this Decree.

