Gold Time director general prosecuted for property appropriation

The Investigation Agency had completed the conclusion on additional investigation for the case of Nguyen Khac Doi along with his accomplices for using computer networks, telecommunications networks or electronic devices to commit acts of property appropriation in Ho Chi Minh City and some other cities, provinces. The agency had also transferred the entire documents of the case to the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam to prosecute Nguyen Khac Doi and his accomplices.

Accordingly, the accomplices included Lam Thanh Phong, Ban Van Dung, Tran Huu Hoang, Truong Hoang Ngoc Diep, Nguyen Thi My Hanh, Nguyen Thi Kim Yen and Truong Thi Trung Thanh Truc. They have been accused of using a computer network, telecommunications network, or electronic device to appropriate properties following the Criminal Code of Vietnam in 2015.According to the case documents, Nguyen Khac Doi established Gold Time Company in HCMC in October, 2018. The shareholders of the company include Lam Thanh Phong, Truong Hoang Ngoc Diep, Nguyen Thi My Hanh, Ban Van Dung.After its establishment, the Gold Time Company has called for investment by dragging, calling investors and individuals to deposit money to become company network members and received benefits that the company provided.In addition, the investors called for other investors to receive a commission and bonus for each successful transaction.With this method, from October of 2018 up to now, over 360,000 members had registered on the Gold Time system with over 640,000 investment packages. Of which, there were only 281,000 investment packages in cash with a total amount of more than VND844 billion (US$36.3 million).In this case, Nguyen Khac Doi had taken advantage of the company privilege to purchase real estate, automobiles, open saving accounts and others with a total amount of around VND200 billion (US$8.6 million).The Investigation Agency is calling for victims to promptly contact the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam to be handled.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong