Go Vap District suspends operation of karaoke bars for fire safety violations

The functional forces discovered 42 errors for fire safety violations at karaoke bars.
From December 15, 2021 to September 15, 2022, Go Vap District recorded nine fire cases with death, an injured person and damage of nearly VND34 million (US$ 1,437).Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of fires decreased by four cases and the property damage declined by nearly VND1.6 billion (US$67,592).
The fires were not related to the karaoke business service.
The district has 36 karaoke service businesses and eight food and drink service business facilities. Through inspection, the functional forces discovered 42 errors for fire safety violations, made a record of administrative violations and imposed a fine of VND234.2 million (US$9,893) for 19 facilities.