Four people found posting false news related to SCB Bank, An Dong Company

The police are working with subjects.

Previously, through grasped information on cyberspace , the Internal Political Security Division (PA03) and the Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention Division (PA05) under the Municipal Department of Public Security found four Facebook accounts spreading fake news.

Those accounts gave fake information related to Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and An Dong Investment Group Corporation, negatively affecting the order and security in the city.Accordingly, the police forces identified Facebook accounts owners including T.T.M, born in 1977, based in Binh Thanh District, a magazine reporter; T.M.K, born in 1975, living in Go Vap District, a university lecturer; T.C.H, born in 1985, a freelancer in District 8 and N.H.P, born in 1990, a programming staff, living in District 10.The PA03 and PA05 collaborated with police in districts of Binh Thanh, Go Vap, District 8 and 10 to invite those people for working on October 12 and October 13.At the police agency, the four people admitted their violated acts, affecting the order and security of the city. Those people voluntarily deleted fake news and guaranteed not to infringe on the same acts. At the current times, the HCMC Department of Public Security is considering the documents and handling the case in accordance with the law.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong