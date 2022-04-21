Four more arrested for stock market manipulation

Four arrestees for stock market manipulation



Accordingly, the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security had prosecuted the case of “stock market manipulation” at Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation, Louis Holdings Joint Stock Corporation, Louis Capital Joint Stock Corporation, Louis Land Joint Stock Corporation and relevant units.

Arrestee Do Thanh Nhan



According to the initial investigation, from January 4 to October 6 of 2021, Do Thanh Nhan had colluded with Do Duc Nam and other subjects to use different stock accounts to perform the buy and sell orders as well as embroil other people to implement stock transactions to manipulate the share price of Louis Capital Joint Stock Company, HOSE: TGG and Louis Land Joint Stock Company, HOSE: BII and other ones to earn illegal profits of up to hundreds of billions dong.

Arrestee Do Duc Nam



Currently, the Investigation Police Agency is strengthening its forces to collect documents and evidences of the criminal acts of the arrestees, widen the investigation and revoke the investors’ properties.

The functional authorities had prosecuted and arrested four individuals for “stock market manipulation ”, including Do Thanh Nhan, Chairman of the Board of Management of Louis Holdings Joint Stock Corporation, Member of the Board of Management of Louis Capital Joint Stock Corporation and Louis Land Joint Stock Corporation; Trinh Thi Thuy Linh, Administrative Director of Louis Holdings Joint Stock Corporation; Do Duc Nam, General Director of Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation; Le Thi Thuy Lien, personnel of Financial Service of Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong