Former officials at Coast Guard arrested for embezzlement

Former Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son. (Photo: VNA)



They included Major General Pham Kim Hau, former Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the VCG; Major General Bui Trung Dung, former Deputy Commander; Major General Doan Bao Quyet, former Deputy Political Commissar of the VCG; Colonel Nguyen Van Hung, Deputy Commander; and Senior Lieutenant Colonel Bui Van Hoe, deputy head of the Finance Department of the VCG High Command.

Documents and evidence collected in a probe into the corruption case related to violations at the VCG showed they were accomplices of Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son, former Commander; and Lieutenant General Hoang Van Dong, former Political Commissar.Son and Dong were also detained on the same day.The 13th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in October last year decided to strip Son, Dong, Hau, Dung and Quyet of their Party posts, and relieve Col. Nguyen Van Hung, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Commander of the VCG from all Party positions.The commission said the Standing Board of the VCG Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure violated working principles and regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and supervision, loosened leadership and directions, violated the Party's regulations, the State's laws and the Defence Ministry’s regulations on the use and management of finance, implementation of construction, purchase of technical materials and equipment, smuggling prevention and control, and maintenance of security, safety and order at sea.The above violations caused serious consequences and significant losses of money and assets to the State and affected the performance of political tasks and prestige of the Party organisation and army, thus causing concern among officers and soldiers.

Vietnamplus