Former leaders of Dong Nai Province arrested

This is the newest development when the PIA expands its investigation for a criminal case of violating regulations on bidding causing serious consequences at Dong Nai General Hospital, Progressive International Joint Stock Company (AIC) and other relevant units.

Previously, the Ministry of Public Security said that on July 21 of 2010, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province had approved the decision of investment adjustment of Dong Nai General Hospital with a total investment of VND1,904 billion (US$77.9 million) and Dong Nai General Hospital was the main investor.During the submission of the documents on investment adjustment of the 12 bidding packages for buying medical equipment and supplies, the officials of the investor, Progressive International Joint Stock Company (AIC), consulting unit, bid evaluation and price appraisal unit had privately “shaken hands” to inflate the price causing damage of VND152 billion (US$6.2 million) to the State.Former Chairwoman of AIC Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan along with the accused colluded to perform fraudulent bidding to win the 12 bidding packages with a total amount of more than VND476 billion (US$19.5 million). By April 29, the Ministry of Public Security had prosecuted Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan and her staff for the act of violating regulations on bidding causing serious consequences. At the time of prosecution, Nhan fled and was wanted by the authorities.Regarding the case, the Ministry of Public Security also prosecuted Director of the Department of Health of Dong Nai Province Phan Huy Anh Vu, former Director of Dong Nai General Hospital, Director General of New Generation Appraisal Company and five other accused.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong