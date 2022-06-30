Former leaders of Binh Phuoc CDC arrested in Viet A test kit case

Former director of Binh Phuoc CDC Nguyen Van Sau
The police raided the workplace and private houses of the arrestees above to perform investigation works.According to initial investigation and verification, in 2021, the subjects illegally carried out the preparation of bid documents for purchasing biological products and medical materials for testing of Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company and Thuan Giang Service Trading Company Limited to serve for Covid-19 prevention and control works that caused a financial damage of VND5 billion (US$214,712) to the State.
Previously, on April 6, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that the Director of Health of Binh Phuoc Province had signed Decision 104/QĐ-SYT to discipline and dismiss Director of Binh Phuoc CDC Nguyen Van Sau.
In 2021, Binh Phuoc CDC purchased over 80,000 Covid-19 test kits and 47,900 extraction test kits from Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company (Viet A Company) with a total amount of over VND41.5 billion (US$1.8 million). Of which, Binh Phuoc CDC paid over VND7.1 billion (US$ 304,501) and the rest has not yet completed payment procedures. Additionally, Binh Phuoc CDC also purchased Realtime - PCR testing machines and automatic DNA/RNA extraction machines from Viet A Company with a total cost of VND2.75 billion (US$ 117,918) which have not been performed the payment procedures yet.