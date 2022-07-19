Former Head of Binh Duong Department of Labor, Invalids, Social Affairs arrested

Former Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Binh Duong Province Le Minh Quoc Cuong



Related to the case, previously, the Investigation Security Agency had prosecuted and arrested Hoang Thanh, Head of Employment Office of Binh Duong Industrial Parks Management Board and Nguyen Kien Cuong, Official in Labor Policy Office under the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Binh Duong Province for the act of accepting bribes along with four arrestees related to the activities of organizing, brokering illegal emigration in Vietnam; forging seals and documents of agencies and organizations; giving bribes following Article 349, Article 364 Criminal Code of Vietnam.

Last night, the Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security informed the investigation process of the violations for organizing, brokering illegal emigration in Vietnam; forging seals and documents of agencies and organizations; giving and accepting bribes; abusing positions and powers while performing official duties that occurred in the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Binh Duong Province and other provinces and cities.On the same day, the functional agency prosecuted, arrested and search the 56-year-old arrestee to investigate the above-mentioned acts.