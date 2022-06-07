Former Hanoi Chairman, former Health Minister arrested

Former Hanoi Chairman Chu Ngoc Anh (L) and former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (R). (Photo: SGGP)
Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security, on the evening of June 7, informed that the Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security was investigating the case of "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences", “abusing position and power while performing official duties", "bribery", and "receiving bribes" occurred at Viet A Joint Stock Company and related units and localities, according to the Decision to prosecute criminal case No.67/QD-CSKT-P9 dated December 17, 2021, and Decision supplementing Decision on the prosecution of criminal case No.30/QD-CSKT-P9 dated December 31, 2021.
The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security determined that Chu Ngoc Anh, former Minister of Science and Technology, violated the provisions of the law in assigning, managing, and using the National Science and Technology Project to research and manufacture the Covid-19 test kits, causing loss and waste of State assets, and committed the crime of "violating regulations on management and use of State property, causing loss and waste".
Former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac violated the law in the management and use of the National Science and Technology Project to research and manufacture Covid-19 test kits, causing loss and waste of State property, and committed the crime of "violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and waste".
Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long had the act of abusing position and power to violate the provisions of the law in the issuance of circulation registration numbers, price negotiation, and checking the negotiated price of Covid-19 test kits, causing severe loss to State property, committed the crime of "abusing position and power while performing official duties".
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to supplement the Decision to prosecute the case for the crime of "violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and waste". At the same time, it issued prosecution decisions, search orders, and arrest warrants for temporary detention for the following subjects:
Chu Ngoc Anh and Pham Cong Tac on the act of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste", as prescribed in Clause 3, Article 219 of the Penal Code 2015, amended and supplemented in 2017. Nguyen Thanh Long on the act of "abusing position and power while performing official duties", prescribed in Clause 3, Article 356 of the 2015 Penal Code, amended and supplemented in 2017.
After the Supreme People's Procuracy approved these decisions, the Investigation Police Agency implemented the above decisions and orders in accordance with the law. Currently, the Investigation Police Agency has been continuing to investigate and expand the case; reviewing, distraining, and blockading their properties to ensure thorough asset recovery for the State.
The prosecution of Nguyen Thanh Long and Chu Ngoc Anh is a development after the Party Central Executive Committee decided to expel them from the Party.
The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security determined that Chu Ngoc Anh, former Minister of Science and Technology, violated the provisions of the law in assigning, managing, and using the National Science and Technology Project to research and manufacture the Covid-19 test kits, causing loss and waste of State assets, and committed the crime of "violating regulations on management and use of State property, causing loss and waste".
Former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac violated the law in the management and use of the National Science and Technology Project to research and manufacture Covid-19 test kits, causing loss and waste of State property, and committed the crime of "violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and waste".
Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long had the act of abusing position and power to violate the provisions of the law in the issuance of circulation registration numbers, price negotiation, and checking the negotiated price of Covid-19 test kits, causing severe loss to State property, committed the crime of "abusing position and power while performing official duties".
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to supplement the Decision to prosecute the case for the crime of "violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and waste". At the same time, it issued prosecution decisions, search orders, and arrest warrants for temporary detention for the following subjects:
Chu Ngoc Anh and Pham Cong Tac on the act of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste", as prescribed in Clause 3, Article 219 of the Penal Code 2015, amended and supplemented in 2017. Nguyen Thanh Long on the act of "abusing position and power while performing official duties", prescribed in Clause 3, Article 356 of the 2015 Penal Code, amended and supplemented in 2017.
After the Supreme People's Procuracy approved these decisions, the Investigation Police Agency implemented the above decisions and orders in accordance with the law. Currently, the Investigation Police Agency has been continuing to investigate and expand the case; reviewing, distraining, and blockading their properties to ensure thorough asset recovery for the State.
The prosecution of Nguyen Thanh Long and Chu Ngoc Anh is a development after the Party Central Executive Committee decided to expel them from the Party.