Fatal child abuse trial delayed

In the early morning, a huge number of people flocked to the court to watch the trial which attracted a lot of attention from people and the media.

There are also a large number of police officers on the streets surrounding the HCMC People's Court to ensure the public's safety and security.

The trial session was broadcast live on a giant outdoor screen in the courtyard.

At 8:20 am, interrogation of defendants began in the trial.



The judgment panel decided to delay the trial at 9:25 am.

Some of photos of the fatal child abuse trial :

Defendants of Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang and Nguyen Kim Trung Thai at the trial The interrogation of defendants begins in the trial. Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang is brought to the court. Nguyen Kim Trung Thai Security check is at the gate for all participants. Journalists attend the trial. The trial attracts a huge number of people. Lawyer Tran Thi Ngoc Nu (2nd, L) participates in the trial to protect the rights of the victim.

Mother of the eight-year-old girl, victim of the case, is given a hand to leave the court after the trial is delayed.



By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh