Fatal child abuse trial delayed

The Juvenile and Family Court under the HCMC People's Court brought the case of fatal abuse of an 8-year-old girl at an apartment building in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District last December to trial that was held in public on Thursday morning.
In the early morning, a huge number of people flocked to the court to watch the trial which attracted a lot of attention from people and the media.
There are also a large number of police officers on the streets surrounding the HCMC People's Court to ensure the public's safety and security.
The trial session was broadcast live on a giant outdoor screen in the courtyard.
At 8:20 am, interrogation of defendants began in the trial. 

The judgment panel decided to delay the trial at 9:25 am.
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

