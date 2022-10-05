Extension proposed for pilot permission of Vietnamese at Phu Quoc casino





A corner of Phu Quoc island

The proposed extension, until January 7, 2025, aims to help make more precise assessment of the effectiveness of the complex of ecotourism, entertainment, hotel, commercial, and goods transportation services, resorts, convention centres and related facilities in Ganh Dau commune, along with the pilot programme, local authorities said.

They noted the complex, operating since January 2019, has contributed to local socio-economic development. In particular, the casino has created jobs for 1,122 Vietnamese and 32 foreigners; attracted 240,560 visitors, including 156,533 Vietnamese; and paid VND1.73 trillion (US$72.5 million ) to the local budget.

Kien Giang authorities held that this could be viewed as a tourism product helping Phu Quoc attract more domestic and foreign tourists in the time ahead.

Its investor, the Phu Quoc Tourism Development and Investment JSC, has ensured strict and effective management of Vietnamese players at the casino along with demand for this service, they added.

Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Kien Giang People’s Committee, said casino activities and the pilot permission of Vietnamese to enter the casino have been carried out in line with the Politburo and Government’s guideline and policy.

Part of casino entry fees has been allocated for delivering social welfare to the community and safeguarding security and order in Phu Quoc, he added.

VNA