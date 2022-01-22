Director of CDC Bac Giang arrested for accepting kickbacks from Viet A Company

The accused in the case

Yesterday, Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said that the Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security is investigating Viet A case.

Regarding the case of Viet A Company’s Covid-19 test kit price hike, the Ministry of Public Security decided to detain Director of Center for Disease Control in Bac Giang Lam Van Tuan.

The Ministry has determined that the director had colluded with Director of Phan Anh Company Phan Huy Van, General Director of Viet A Company Phan Quoc Viet, and some people who had violated the regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences, abusing positions and powers while performing official duties, giving and receiving bribes when organizing a tender to buy a Covid-19 test kit produced by Viet A Company, with a total value of more than VND148 billions (US$6,539,223).

In addition, Phan Huy Van and his sister Phan Thi Khanh Van also received over VND44 billion of out-of-contract money transferred by Viet A Company. Phan Thi Khanh Van gave an amount of money to Lam Van Tuan.

Based on the investigation results, the Investigation Police Agency, the Ministry of Public Security issued decisions to prosecute Director of Bac Giang CDC Lam Van Tuan, Director of Phan Anh Company Phan Huy Van, Phan Thi Khanh Van on the act of violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences. Furthermore, the Ministry issued a search warrant for the accused Lam Van Tuan and Phan Huy Van.

After being approved by the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Investigative Police Agency, the Ministry of Public Security implemented the above decisions and orders in accordance with the law.

Currently, the Investigation Police Agency and the Ministry of Public Security are expanding the case investigation.

Previously, the Investigative Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security determined that some leaders and officials of the centers for disease control in the Central Province of Nghe An and the Southern Province of Binh Duong had colluded with Phan Quoc Viet and some staff of Viet A Company, Vietnam Applied Technology Development Company to breach the provisions of the Law on Bidding when organizing bidding to purchase materials for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, causing particularly serious consequences.

Therefore, the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted former Director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Equipment and Public Works Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of the Ministry’s Department Financial Planning Nguyen Nam Lien, and Deputy Director of Science and Technology Department of Economic Technical Branches under the Ministry of Science and Technology Trinh Thanh Hung for abusing positions and powers while performing official duties.

Additionally, Director of CDC Nghe An Nguyen Van Dinh, Chief Accountant of CDC Nghe An Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Director of CDC Binh Duong Nguyen Thanh Danh, Deputy Head of Finance and Accounting Department of CDC Binh Duong Tran Thanh Phong, former Head of CDC Binh Duong Laboratory Le Thi Hong Xuyen, Chief Accountant cum Deputy Head of the Binh Duong Department of Health’s Finance Department Tieu Quoc Cuong, Director of VNDAT Company Nguyen Truong Giang, sales officer of VNDAT Company Nguyen Thi Thuy, and Regional Director of Viet A Company Le Trung Nguyen were detained for violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan