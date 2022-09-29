Deputy Foreign Minister relieved from office

To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs



Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has relieved two officials from office due to serious violations.

They are To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister.

On September 27, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat over disciplinary measures against the two.

After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that Dung lacked a sense of responsibility; violated the Party’s regulations and State law while leading, directing and proposing the organisation of flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and received bribes.

Meanwhile, Linh abused his position, violated working principles and regulations, violated Party regulations and State laws while proposing and seeking permission for businesses to organise repatriation flights amid the pandemic.

The Secretariat held that Dung and Linh had not made self-improvement; shown degraded political thought, morality, and lifestyle; infringed the Party’s regulations and the State’s law on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control; and violated the rules on acts Party members must not commit as well as the responsibility for setting good examples, causing “very serious” consequences, stirring public concern, and negatively affecting the Party organisation’s reputation.

Given this, the Secretariat decided to expel Dung and Linh from the Party and asked relevant agencies to impose administrative discipline on them in line with the Party’s disciplinary action.

VNA