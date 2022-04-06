Deputy CEO of BOS Securities Company arrested for stock manipulation

On the afternoon of April 5, C01 served the decision to prosecute the accused and executed the arrest warrant for Trinh Thi Thuy Nga.Previously, on the evening of April 4, C01 continued to clarify the crime of Trinh Thi Minh Hue, an officer of the Accounting Department of FLC Group, with the role of an accomplice to assist the accused Trinh Van Quyet in committing the crime of manipulating the stock market and issued a decision to prosecute the accused and an arrest warrant for 3-month detention for Trinh Thi Minh Hue.According to C01, in the process of expanding the case, it has established grounds to identify the accused Trinh Thi Thuy Nga as an accomplice who helped Quyet to perform the act of manipulating the stock market.The C01 determined that the accused Trinh Van Quyet and individuals of FLC Group, BOS Securities Joint Stock Company, and related companies had concealed information about securities activities, causing heavy losses to investors and affecting the operation of Vietnam's stock market.According to the documents, from December 1, 2021, to January 10, 2022, the accused Trinh Van Quyet directed his family members or individuals with close relationships to operate employees of BOS Securities Joint Stock Company, subsidiaries, and satellite companies, to use 20 securities accounts of 11 organizations to create artificial supply and demand.Thereby, this group inflated the price of FLC shares from VND14,650 per share on December 1, 2021, to the highest price of VND24,050 dong per share.The act of manipulating the stock market of Trinh Van Quyet was determined to take place from the beginning of December 2021 to the trading session on January 10, 2022 - the session that the FLC Chairman sold 74.8 million shares without disclosing information.

By Do Trung – Translated by Gia Bao