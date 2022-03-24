Dai Nam JSC’s CEO prosecuted, detained

Previously, the Investigation Police Agency of the HCMC Police Department had suspended the exit of Nguyen Phuong Hang from February 16 to April 29 to serve the verification and investigation.

The house of Nguyen Phuong Hang in District 3 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

At a recent press conference, the Police Department of Binh Duong Province confirmed that it was launching investigations and verifying the applications of six individuals who denounced and accused Nguyen Phuong Hang of spreading false information, slandering, humiliating others, taking advantage of democratic rights and freedoms to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of organizations and citizens.In contrast, Nguyen Phuong Hang also reported and denounced many individuals in provinces and cities.