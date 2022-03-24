  1. Law

Dai Nam JSC’s CEO prosecuted, detained

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, on March 24, prosecuted and detained Nguyen Phuong Hang, 51, CEO of Dai Nam Joint Stock Company, for the act of abusing democratic rights and freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, the legitimate rights and interests of organizations and individuals following Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code, as amended and supplemented in 2017.
Dai Nam JSC’s CEO prosecuted, detained ảnh 1 Nguyen Phuong Hang, CEO of Dai Nam Joint Stock Company, is prosecuted and detained on March 24. (Photo: SGGP)
Previously, the Investigation Police Agency of the HCMC Police Department had suspended the exit of Nguyen Phuong Hang from February 16 to April 29 to serve the verification and investigation.

Dai Nam JSC’s CEO prosecuted, detained ảnh 2 The house of Nguyen Phuong Hang in District 3 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
At a recent press conference, the Police Department of Binh Duong Province confirmed that it was launching investigations and verifying the applications of six individuals who denounced and accused Nguyen Phuong Hang of spreading false information, slandering, humiliating others, taking advantage of democratic rights and freedoms to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of organizations and citizens.

In contrast, Nguyen Phuong Hang also reported and denounced many individuals in provinces and cities.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Bao Nghi

