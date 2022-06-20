Da Nang City buys huge number of Covid-19 test kits from Viet A Company

Regarding the Covid-19 test kits of Viet A Company , under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, 63 cities and provinces nationwide are urgently reviewing the case. Under the investigation mandate of the Ministry of Public Security, the Police Department for Economic Crimes was assigned to chair and collaborate with localities’ Public Security Departments to implement the investigation. Pursuant to the orientation of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, all of the violation cases will be judged by the end of the third quarter.

Some localities have investigated the cases with arrestees who violated the bidding law. In addition, the cases also involved receiving bribes and allegedly accepting kickbacks, abusing position and power while performing official duties.Major General Vu Xuan Vien said that the Covid-19 test kits of Viet A Company in Da Nang City showed acts of violation as the city spent VND275 billion (US$11.9 million) for purchasing Covid-19 test kits, including VND248 billion (US$10.7 million) of Viet A Company's products. The coastal central city was also among the top five localities buying the most Covid-19 test kits from Viet A Company.According to Major General Vu Xuan Vien, the city has not investigated the case yet as the city is in the process of reviewing, considering if there was position and power abuse while performing official duties or not. Besides, the case involved many people in different processes from documentation, expertise, decision and other issues related to damage assessment.The city will actively investigate the case to clarify the acts of receiving bribes and allegedly accepting kickbacks, abusing position and power while performing official duties to strictly handle as regulated.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong