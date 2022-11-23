Criminal Police Agency razes US$1.2 billion online gambling ring

The suspects are arrested.

After two-day tracking on November 21 and November 22, the C02 coordinated with professional units of the Ministry of Public Security, the Public Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province to raid 14 points in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, arrested 14 subjects and seized many exhibits serving for gambling.

The exhibits are seized.

The police determined that Vietnamese people led this gambling ring with its banker located in Cambodia , and they organized the gambling in Ho Chi Minh City and some neighboring provinces under the forms of traditional and unsecured gambling.

The gambling ring used websites such as bong88.com, Agbong88.com to take bets from gamblers with bets up to thousands of billions of dong.Bets were delivered or received via cash payment or bank transfer with their own sign contents.The C02 said that this gambling ring has been operating for three years worth thousands of billions of dong. At the current time, the amount of bets was estimated at nearly VND30,000 billion (US$1.2 billion).

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong