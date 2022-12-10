Counterfeit items discovered in fashion store in HCMC

Inspectors check items in the store



The staff of the city Market Surveillance Department yesterday said that it had paid a visit to the Trang Nemo Style Fashion Store at Nguyen Trai Street run by a 31-year-old man in the Southern Province of Dong Nai. Inspectors discovered many products such as bags, wallets, shoes, and clothes which counterfeited these items of famous trademarks.

Previously, this store attracted the attention of the online community, especially on the TikTok platform with a series of videos posted under an account called Page Nemo with hundreds of thousands of followers/accounts.

A store representative presented to the delegation a business household registration certificate issued by the Finance-Planning Department under the District 1 People's Committee in early 2022.

An Inspector checks items in the store Inspectors discovered that the store sold many products of famous brands such as Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton with prices ranging from VND300,000-VND850,000 a product. The store representative was unable to produce an invoice and voucher for these items.

Initially, inspectors announced that most of the goods on sale are likely counterfeit goods. They are conducting verification and clarification according to the present regulations.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan