In the face of information that many people and tourists have been scammed by buying cheap travel services, the Association has just issued a recommendation that people must exercise caution when ordering a tour on the internet to avoid travel scams.

Previously, the police force in HCMC’s District 1 issued a warning about fraudulent tricks through Facebook, Zalo, and other social networks about creating fake accounts or hacking highly interactive accounts to offer travel services at cheap prices with discounts up to 50 percent. After people fall into the trap, scammers quickly cut off contact with the victims.

Some people living in Ho Chi Minh City have been defrauded a few hundred thousand to tens of millions of Vietnamese dong.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Standard and Consumers Association advised that people should be cautious not to get scammed by travel agents. Before ordering, they should contact reputable travel companies, get the information of the company as well as compare prices from travel agencies; plus, they should thoroughly discuss with the seller arising issues including prices, conditions for compensation, and travel insurance.

By Dieu Van – Translated by Anh Quan