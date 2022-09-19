Commercial vehicles must share data to fight against smuggling

Accordingly, Decree No.47 adds regulations on information obtained from vehicle tracking devices installed on commercial automobiles. This information is used in the management of transport activities and daily operations of transportation businesses by the State.

These important information pieces are connected and shared among the Traffic Police General Department (under the Public Security Ministry), the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Vietnam Customs (under the Finance Ministry) in order to perform the State management of traffic order and safety; public security; tax; and smuggling prevention.

By Do Trung – Translated by Huong Vuong