Coast guards detect 40,000 liter DO oil without legal document



The captain of the fishing vessel number TG.90108.TS couldn’t produce legal documents of 40,000 liters of DO oil on board admitting that he illicitly transported fuel.

Coast guards discovered the vessel with four crew members on board and a 55-year-old captain had no connection to the cruise control device. The Captain admitted that there were 40,000 liters of DO oil on board without valid invoices and documents.

Guards of the Coast Guard Region Command made a record of administrative violations and sealed the infringing goods. The violating vessel was escorted to the port of Fleet 422 in Phu Quoc city for further investigation and penalties y according to the provisions of law.

According to statistics from the Coast Guard Region 4 Command, since the beginning of the year, the unit has detected and handled 25 cases. Coast policemen have imposed sanctions and transferred documents to competent agencies that collected an amount of nearly VND2 billion in fines as well as confiscated nearly 1.8 million liters of DO oil which were later sold at over VND36 billion. The money was put into the state budget.

Illegal trading, transportation, and porting of DO oil in the Southwest Sea not only directly affects the legal petroleum business but also causes a great loss of state budget revenue from the evasion of taxes and fees. Moreover, many Vietnamese fishing vessels, therefore, violated Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.





By Q. Binh – Translated by Anh Quan