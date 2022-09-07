City's police perform fire safety inspections at karaoke bars, clubs

The inspections aim at strengthening measures of ensuring fire prevention and fighting safety at karaoke establishments, bars, discos and clubs; and avoiding causes leading to fires and explosions.
Furthermore, the inspections will raise the awareness, roles and responsibilities of investors, heads of karaoke establishments, bars and discos about the effective implementation of fire prevention and fighting safety measures.
This morning, the police of District 8 came to karaoke venues, bars and discos in the localities to check fire safety conditions such as electrical system, water supply system, emergency exit, design and documents related to business facilities, and so on.
Previously, a deadly fire occurred at a three-floor karaoke bar on Tran Quang Dieu Street, An Phu Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province last night killing 15 people.
Some photos of fire safety inspections at some karaoke bars, clubs in HCMC: