City police arrest director of petroleum company for property theft

Nguyen The Hung (L), Director of Phuc Tho Petroleum Company, has been prosecuted and held in custody for property theft.



The three arrestees include Nguyen The Hung born in 1976 from Hai Phong City; Nguyen Ngoc Tho and Tran Hai Au, both living in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

Previously, on February 22, Hung directed Tho and Au to drive the barge SG-6148 to receive two orders of 110- ton diesel oil from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Petroleum Company Limited at Nha Be Petroleum Warehouse to deliver to customers.On the way of transporting, Hung made a phone call to ask Tho and others to open security seal of the customs agency and Nha Be Petrol General Warehouse to pump 80 tons of diesel oi into two other barges.During the investigation, the police identified a criminal sign of “property theft”.Currently, the criminal case is under further investigation.

By Trung Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong