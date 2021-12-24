  1. Law

City Customs Department detects over 1,300 cases of fake goods, smuggling

SGGP
The Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday said that from the beginning of the year up to now, the agency has collaborated with the functional forces to detect and seize over 1,300 violated cases related to counterfeit goods and smuggling to collect over VND16 billion (US$702 million) for the National Budget. 

City Customs Department detects over 1,300 cases of fake goods, smuggling

The customs agencies prosecuted five cases, decreasing 37.5 percent over the same period last year, transferred the 54 cases to other agencies, surging 74 percent over the same period of 2020.

During the peak time before and after the Lunar New Year of 2022, the HCMC Customs will collaborate with relevant units and agencies to perform the inter-sector inspection on prohibited goods including weapons, explosives and drugs; promptly prevent the import-export activities related to fake brand names, origins, goods having contents and images violating the maritime sovereignty of Vietnam.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more