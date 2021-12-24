City Customs Department detects over 1,300 cases of fake goods, smuggling

The customs agencies prosecuted five cases, decreasing 37.5 percent over the same period last year, transferred the 54 cases to other agencies, surging 74 percent over the same period of 2020.
During the peak time before and after the Lunar New Year of 2022, the HCMC Customs will collaborate with relevant units and agencies to perform the inter-sector inspection on prohibited goods including weapons, explosives and drugs; promptly prevent the import-export activities related to fake brand names, origins, goods having contents and images violating the maritime sovereignty of Vietnam.
